Even in the offseason, the NFL dazzles with big quarterback news

It’s the NFL offseason, however the league nonetheless made huge information Tuesday.

One Super Bowl-winning quarterback seems to be switching groups. Another former NFL champion is staying put after a lot hypothesis that he’d depart.

According to a number of reviews, longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is changing into a Denver Bronco. The commerce immediately elevates the Broncos post-season probabilities. It reportedly sends 5 Denver draft picks and three Broncos gamers to Seattle, together with beginning quarterback Drew Lock.

Football consultants have been saying lately that Denver is a good quarterback away from contending for a title. Russell Wilson definitely suits that nice quarterback description, with 9 Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2014. In that championship recreation, the Seahawks sarcastically thumped the Denver Broncos, 43-8.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his Seattle contract, so the take care of Denver is not remaining till he waives that clause. It’s anticipated he’ll, ending a ten yr run in Seattle, and making Tuesday “a day that hundreds of thousands of Seahawks fans will remember forever,” as a Seattle Times sports activities columnist wrote.

Denver had been within the working for Green Bay’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s standing this offseason had been unsure — till Tuesday, a number of hours earlier than information leaked out concerning the Wilson commerce.

The Packers introduced a deal that may hold Rodgers in Green Bay. Initially, reviews stated he signed a contract extension price a whopping $200 million over 4 years – a determine that may make him the very best paid NFL participant in historical past. But the outspoken Rodgers was fast to talk out, saying in a tweet that sure, he was remaining a Packer, however that the reviews about him signing a contract, and the reported phrases of the contract, have been inaccurate.

Rodgers stated he is very excited to be again for his eighteenth yr. So is Green Bay, after a yr of uncertainty and a few acrimony, with the four-time league Most Valuable Player voicing frustration about not being extra concerned within the path of the staff, and elevating the likelihood he would possibly depart to play elsewhere.

For now, Rodgers’ return is a promising ending after final season’s disappointing early playoff exit, and the controversy surrounding Rodger’s feedback associated to COVID-19 and his determination to not get vaccinated.