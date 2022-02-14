‘Even market is red on Valentine’s Day’: Stock Market crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

Due to panic triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the markets slumped on Monday. This plunge made many to take to Twitter to share posts utilizing the hashtag #stockmarketcrash – a lot in order that it began trending. The incident additionally offered meme makers sufficient fodder to rib-tickling posts. The meme creators did seize the chance and the way! From speaking about their losses shrouded in a skinny veil of hilarity to considering how the traders are feeling for the time being to stating that the market turned purple on Valentine’s Day, folks shared every kind of feedback.

We have collected among the memes which will go away you laughing out loud.

Let’s begin with this put up that a person shared imagining the conditions of the traders. They shared a Parle-G associated meme:

How are the brokers comforting the brand new traders? This is what this Twitter consumer thought and shared:

“Me calming myself after looking at my portfolio today,” commented a person and posted this viral Gif:

Then, right here is the Valentine’s Day put up associated to the inventory market crash:

“Even Market is Red on valentine’s day…,” one other Twitter consumer posted and shared this meme:

How can the record about inventory market crash be full with no Scam 1992 associated put up?

Take a have a look at another posts:

NSE Nifty ended beneath the 17,000-level on Monday.