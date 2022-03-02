‘Even the EPL has a six month window’ – Ravi Ashwin retaliates at England journalist criticizing IPL

England sports activities journalist Lawrence Booth had criticized the Indian Premier League (IPL) by stating that the Indian T20 League occupies one-sixth of cricket’s calendar yr.

And to that, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has retorted again and said that even the English Premier League (EPL) in soccer occurs for a interval of 6 months. Ashwin additionally said that there are gaps between matches and the gamers solely mess around 2 matches in per week.

“Lawrence Booth (English journalist) had tweeted about IPL fixtures saying it takes almost one-third (one-sixth) of the year. Even the English Premier League happens and almost has a six-month window. The players will have more gaps between matches and they will have only one or two matches per week,” stated Ashwin whereas talking on his YouTube channel.

IPL as a league has all of the potential: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin additionally stated that he’s undecided whether or not cricket will get to a stage the place the IPL will occupy nearly half the calendar yr. Adding that the IPL is a league that has a whole lot of potential, Ashwin stated that each one the followers and the stakeholders of the sport already find out about this. The legendary Indian bowler concluded by stating that different worldwide cricketing occasions may get shortened due to the IPL sooner or later.

“Of course, cricket getting to that stage will always remain a huge question mark. But IPL as a league has all the potential to take cricket into that stage for sure. And all the cricket viewers, cricket nations, stakeholders know this already. Because of this IPL window, there might be a chance that other formats of international cricket or world events might get shortened,” concluded Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin will supply his providers for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) facet within the 2022 version of the IPL. The off-spinner was picked by the Royals for a sum of INR 5 Crore.