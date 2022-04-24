Evenepoel glory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Remco Evenepoel has lived as much as his billing as certainly one of biking’s uncommon skills, profitable his maiden Monument traditional at Liege-Bastogne-Liege after placing in a brutal assault on the penultimate climb of the day.

The 22-year-old, the primary Belgian to win the oldest traditional race in 11 years, attacked close to the highest of the Cote de la Redoute, 30km from the end, and by no means seemed again.

His compatriots Quinten Hermans (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) and Wout van Art (Jumbo-Visma) took second and third place, respectively, after 257.5 kilometres.

Evenepoel’s win got here after his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammate Julian Alaphilippe got here down closely in an enormous pile-up.

The world champion fell right into a ditch 62km from the road and was taken away in an ambulance.

French TV channel France 3 reported that the rider was aware, including that he was affected by damaged ribs.