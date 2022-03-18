Evening brief: ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka vandalised, says report and all the latest news

Here are immediately’s high information, evaluation and opinion. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka vandalised: Report

A mob of round 200 individuals allegedly vandalise the ISKCON Radhkanta temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on Thursday, information company ANI reported. Read more

Bhagavad Gita is for all, says Karnataka training minister BC Nagesh

With Gujarat all set to introduce the Bhagavad Gita within the college syllabus for courses 6-12, Karnataka, which, like Gujarat, has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) authorities, stated on Friday if permitted by consultants, it, too, will ‘definitely’ embody the epic in syllabus for college kids. Read more

India refuses to budge to U.S; IOC, HPMCL buy Russian crude oil at low cost

After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has purchased two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to safe Russian oil obtainable at deep reductions. Watch here

‘Not going to be simple. They have by no means accomplished justice to their expertise’: Gavaskar on Mayank taking up as PBKS captain

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have entered a transitional section of their Indian Premier League (IPL) historical past with Mayank Agarwal at helm. Read more

James field workplace day 1 report: Puneeth Rajkumar’s ultimate movie collects ₹27 crore on opening day

Puneeth Rajkumar’s final movie James, which launched in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, has taken an enormous opening with Rs. 27 crore in gross earnings roughly. Read more

Shab-e-barat: Traditional dishes to relish on the auspicious day

Shab-e-barat: Also referred to as the ‘The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness’, Shab-e-barat is well known with nice pomp and grandeur throughout South Asia, together with international locations comparable to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey and Central Asia. Read more

Porsche confirms its first electrical two-seater automobile will likely be 718 mannequin

Luxury sports activities carmaker Porsche has confirmed that its first two-seat electrical mannequin will likely be a 718. Read more