Evening brief: Maharashtra is peaceful, says Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row, and all the latest news

Here are at the moment’s high information, evaluation, and opinion at 5pm. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘All over, peace in Maharashtra now’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Saturday stated the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra is over, and there that there’s peace within the western state. Read more

Ukraine battle taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia’s elite items, says UK

The United Kingdom stated on Friday that a few of Russia’s ‘most capable units’ had suffered ‘heavy losses’, including that it’s going to take Moscow a ‘very long time’ to reconstitute its armed forces. Read more

‘When I acquired to play after Ganguly’s retirement I acquired recognized with most cancers’: Yuvraj rues not enjoying 100 Tests for India

Yuvraj featured in as many as 304 ODI video games for India and in 58 T20I matches. But Yuvraj additionally had a red-ball profession, a reasonably promising one, which followers seldom discuss. Read more

Bobby Deol calls allegations of unprofessionalism ‘unfair fabrications’, says ‘costs had been hurled at me with out foundation’

In a brand new interview, Bobby stated that he has by no means cancelled taking pictures and neither has he been late. He stated that his angle has all the time been ‘fairly relaxed’ however folks stated that he was ‘laidback’. Read more

Baby asks canine to sit down repeatedly, pooch’s response leaves folks in splits

Pets interacting with infants usually make for the most effective movies. They are lovable and fantastic to observe. This video shared on Instagram is the virtually the identical as apart from being cute it’s hilarious too. Read more

Sunglasses may be dangerous on your well being and sleep hormones; here is why

Sunglasses are recognized to guard eyes from UV (ultraviolet) harm and dangerous solar publicity at sure instances of the day, however do you know they will they will additionally play havoc together with your hormones and result in insomnia and despair? Read more