Evening brief: Rajnath Singh issues tough warning to terrorists, and all the latest news

Here are at this time’s high information, evaluation, and opinion at 9pm. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Won’t hesitate to cross borders…’: Rajnath Singh talks powerful to terrorists

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a tricky warning to terrorists pondering of attacking India. Read more

‘My resignation…’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz round management change

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Saturday that his resignation is completely with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more

Watch: How Virat Kohli reacted after getting out for 2nd straight golden duck, Twitter says ‘can’t see him like this’

Even earlier than the 2022 season of Indian Premier League started, veterans and specialists backed Virat Kohli. Read more

Beauty ideas for bride and groom: Experts record what to not do earlier than your wedding ceremony

From occurring a strict eating regimen to following a daily skincare, haircare or magnificence routine. Read more

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut laughs after forcing Prince Narula to bop with Azma Fallah, he needs the music shut down

Prince Narula entered ALTBalaji’s actuality present Lock Upp as a wild card entry earlier this week. Read more