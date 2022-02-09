Evening brief: Serosurvey finds Covid antibodies in 90% adult population in TN and all the latest news
Here are in the present day’s high information, evaluation and opinion. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.
Nearly 90% of TN’s grownup inhabitants had antibodies towards Covid: Serosurvey
The fourth serosurvey performed in Tamil Nadu within the final week of December discovered that 88% of adults and 68% of kids aged above 10 had Covid-19 antibodies. Read more
Karnataka hijab row: HC refers petitions difficult ban to bigger bench
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday transferred the petition difficult the ban on hijab in faculty to a bigger bench, information company ANI reported. Read more
‘Cold War mentality’: China says Quad is a ‘bloc’ for confrontation
China on Wednesday lashed out on the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) international ministers’ assembly to be held in Melbourne on February 11, accusing the members together with India, of driving wedges within the area and having a “Cold War mentality”. Read more
IND vs WI: Yash Dhull-led India U-19 workforce in attendance to observe seniors play; BCCI shares picture
The triumphant India U-19 unit had been current on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to observe their idols in motion within the second ODI towards West Indies. The unit, who defeated England to assist India elevate their fifth U-19 title, are particular invitees of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Read more
Ranveer Singh shares video of little woman enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika Padukone. Watch
Ranveer Singh shared a video of slightly woman enacting a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and praised her expressions. He additionally known as her a ‘mini version’ of Deepika Padukone. Read more
Man’s rant on rising display screen time will get netizen’s nod of approval
Mobile telephones have change into an indispensable a part of life for a lot of. From scrolling by the infinite feeds to binging on numerous exhibits, folks use their telephones for various functions. Read more
India’s Tejas and Turkey’s Hurjet: Who will Malaysia select for $900 mil deal?
After BrahMos success with the Philippines, India is eyeing debut contract for LCA Tejas fighter jets with Malaysia. Currently, the ASEAN nation Malaysia evaluating its possibility of getting the sunshine fighter jets for its Air Force. Watch here