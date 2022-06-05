Evening brief: Telangana BJP chief’s threat to KCR over gangrape case, and all the latest news

Here are immediately’s prime information, evaluation, and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

Bulldozers will set issues proper: BJP chief’s risk to KCR over gangrape case

Demanding the resignation of Telangana chief minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged gangrape case of a minor, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a bulldozer risk saying that bulldozers will come from Uttar Pradesh ‘to set issues right here’. Read more

Video: ITBP scales Mt Abu Ghamin peak at 24K toes. 230 expeditions in 6 many years

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) group of mountaineers on June 2 efficiently accomplished scaling the Mount Abi Gamin peak, which has an elevation of 24,131 toes. Watch here

‘Maharashtra maybe seeing 4th Covid wave, masks will soon become mandatory’

Maharashtra atmosphere and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday stated the state might be seeing the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas urging individuals to not panic. Read more

‘When you need them to score runs, they all get out’: Kapil Dev slams Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Team India will return to motion within the shortest format of the sport on June 9, when the aspect takes on South Africa in a five-match T20I collection. Read more

Hrithik Roshan is ‘shocked’ by ‘insensitive’ fragrance advertisements: ‘Kudos to the viewers for calling it out’

On Sunday actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram tales and reacted to the fragrance commercials that allegedly promoted rape tradition. Read more