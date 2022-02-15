Evening brief: Twitter user slams IndiGo for succumbing to ‘VIP pressure’, and all the latest news

Here are at this time’s high information, evaluation, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Bumped me off my paid seat’: Twitter person slams IndiGo for succumbing to ‘VIP stress’

Hitting out at Gurugram-based IndiGo, a former military officer claimed on Tuesday that he was 'bumped off my paid seat' to make room for a retired bureaucrat and 'party.'

UP polls: Yogi Adityanath desires to kill me, alleges SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Rajbhar claimed he was attacked by activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party throughout the submitting of nomination papers of his occasion candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh faculty bans hijab after VHP girls’s wing protests towards it

Durga Vahini, the ladies's wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged a protest towards the institute in Datia for permitting Muslim college students to put on headscarves on campus.

How the ten franchises stack up after the IPL 2022 mega public sale – strengths, weaknesses and doable XI

As the fifteenth version of the IPL is predicted to start within the first week of April, forward of it, we sift via the ten franchises and analyse the strengths, weaknesses and what their Playing XI might seem like.

Gangubai Kathiawadi track Jab Saiyaan: Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari’s love blossoms, followers get ‘goosebumps’. Watch

A brand new track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jab Saiyaan, is out now. The track is picturised on Alia Bhatt, who essays the titular position, and introduces Shantanu Maheshwari.