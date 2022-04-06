Event Organizer Raising Money To Give Oxford Students An Extravagant Prom

(CBS DETROIT) – An area enterprise proprietor is working to make promenade 2022 not solely particular however magical for Oxford High School, and she or he’s calling on the group to return collectively to make it occur.

Prom evening is a celebration many highschool college students dream of.

It’s an evening of wonders and reminiscences, and a time to recollect for the remainder of your life.

Angela Butorac of Butorac Events says she needs to make that evening additional particular for Oxford High college students.

“If we can take the financial burden off of the kids and the families so that they don’t have to pay for anything and so that this whole prom and the décor and all the special treats and things that we’ve got planned for them can happen,” Butorac stated.

“I just think that it will be an absolutely magical evening.”

The occasion planner has coordinated Oxford’s promenade since 2015 however this 12 months she’s providing her companies and experience without charge.

Butorac is organizing a GoFundMe to boost $60,000 to cowl bills to create a fascinating expertise for college kids.

“The goal is to try to make it so that the kids have an over-the-top, spectacular, magical evening where they don’t have to worry about you know, a cost, so if we can do this if all of us can pull together and do this for the kids and these families I think it would be wonderful,” Butorac stated.

