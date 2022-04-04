Ever seen a dog that can balance sausages, pancakes on its head? Watch this then

What is your favorite breakfast meals merchandise? Is it some good outdated pancakes with maple syrup or is it an English breakfast with some sausages accompanying it? Well, whichever of those two it might be, this cute little canine named Harlso can stability it on his head. Yes, you learn that proper. And he can stability extra than simply meals.

In this video, he will be seen balancing some pancakes on prime of his head and staying proper there till his human instructions him to flip them. This permits him to go on the pancakes and eat them. The video comes with a hilarious caption that reads, “My pancake flipping skills are on another level!” It is accompanied by a pancake emoji, amongst others.

Watch the video proper right here:

The subsequent video reveals this gifted canine balancing a sausage on his head with excellent abilities. The caption reads, “‘I’m getting spoilt on holiday! Sausages for breakfast!”

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 6 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising this canine’s abilities and sense of stability. An Instagram person wrote, “One big sausage deserves another! Good eats!” “I am always amazed at your self control,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Harlso is a real artist.”

The subsequent video is captioned, “Roll up, roll up! See the balancing man on the balancing hound!” Take a have a look at the video for your self to seek out out what this implies:

This video has obtained greater than 5 lakh views on it to date. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback resembling, “What goes through your head when dad does this?” Another particular person wrote, “Maybe his toughest challenge yet, but he handled it so flawlessly.” A 3rd posted, “And not only talented, but a snappy dresser too.”

What are your ideas on this canine video? Would you say you’ve got a greater sense of stability than this lovable pooch?