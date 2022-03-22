Evergrande to miss results deadline

Embattled developer China Evergrande will be unable to publish its monetary outcomes for final 12 months by March 31, as required by inventory itemizing guidelines, as audit work has not but been accomplished, the corporate has introduced.

Evergrande mentioned in a inventory change submitting that as a consequence of “drastic changes” in its operations for the reason that second half of final 12 months, the auditor has added a lot of further audit procedures.

The developer will publish the audited annual outcomes “as soon as practicable” after the audit procedures have been accomplished, it mentioned.

As required, a buying and selling suspension in Evergrande shares will stay in place till the most recent outcomes are revealed.