Eversource Crews Work To Restore Power Outages On Cape Cod

CHATHAM (CBS) — From the minute the blizzard winds died down, energy crews have been working to revive electrical energy. At the peak of the storm, greater than 118,000 prospects had misplaced energy statewide.

By Sunday evening, all however about 3,000 prospects had the lights again on. Most nonetheless with out energy are on the Cape or in southeastern Massachusetts.

READ MORE: Rhode Island Couple Ties The Knot During Saturday’s Blizzard

Chatham was one spot the place crews had been nonetheless working. The resolution got here within the type of greater than 1700 Eversource crews, working shortly and punctiliously across the clock.

“Overnight we actually restored more than 50,000 customers and that number has crept down throughout the day actually quite significantly,” mentioned Chris McKinnon of Eversource.

Peter Donovan owns the Chatham Laundromat. After greater than a day and a half with out energy, he was anticipating a repair, particularly for a few of his susceptible prospects.

READ MORE: Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe Dies After Being Found Outside Canton Home

“We do a lot of elder care laundry in the area and we have routes that we drive all throughout the Cape so those people will not be getting their laundry tomorrow but we’ll do our best to get it to them the next day,” mentioned Donovan.

Crews made probably the most of daylight Sunday, however even subzero in a single day wind chills didn’t delay their progress.

“We go through this stuff all the time. Used to it. Pick up the pieces and keep moving on,” mentioned one Eversource employee. “We’ll get through it.”

MORE NEWS: School Closings And Delays For Monday, January 31, 2022

Eversource mentioned their purpose for full restoration is tomorrow by 11:59 p.m. however they anticipate a good portion of our prospects may have energy nicely earlier than then.