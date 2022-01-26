Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players | News24

The jackpot prize in Tuesday’s Daily Lotto draw rolled right down to the following stage with 319 gamers successful R1 878 by matching 4 numbers.

Here are the outcomes for the draw:

The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R450 000.

In case you missed it, listed here are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 22 January, draw:

