Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players | News24

The jackpot prize in Wednesday’s Daily Lotto draw rolled right down to the subsequent stage with 242 gamers successful R2 226 by matching 4 numbers.

Here are the outcomes for the draw:

The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R400 000.

In case you missed it, listed below are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 26 January, draw:

Lotto: 03, 17, 38, 44, 46, 50 Bonus Ball: 07

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 24, 26, 42, 45, 48 Bonus Ball: 39 Lotto Plus 2: 21, 25, 34, 37, 43, 52 Bonus Ball: 51 Download the News24 app through the Play or iTunes App shops and get a free alert moments after every Lotto draw with the successful numbers.

