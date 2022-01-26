‘Every Indication’ Vladimir Putin Plans Force In Ukraine By Mid-February: US

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin stays poised to make use of drive towards Ukraine by mid-February regardless of a strain marketing campaign to cease him, a prime diplomat stated Wednesday.

“I have no idea whether he’s made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime perhaps (between) now and the middle of February,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman instructed a discussion board.

Sherman, who met together with her Russian counterpart earlier this month in Vienna in an try to warn Moscow towards invading its neighbor, stated that Putin’s planning could also be affected by the Winter Games in Beijing, which the United States and a number of other allies are boycotting on account of human rights considerations.

“We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics begin on February 4, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there,” Sherman instructed the Yalta European Strategy discussion board.

“I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine, so that may affect his timing and his thinking.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)