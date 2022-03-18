‘Everybody’s In Great Moods’: Boston Restaurants, Residents Experience Festive St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Live music, inexperienced in all places, and bars filled with individuals which might be most likely speculated to be at work. It’s okay, we gained’t inform!

It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, and eating places are prepared for enterprise.

“Lincoln is doing some food specials, has some live bands going on and DJs. Capo’s doing some live music, and we’re doing some music as well,” mentioned Andrew Zimmer, Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar General Manager.

Street distributors have been busy promoting gear.

“The last two years have been really tough, but I tell you, you look around, St. Patrick’s Day today, you’ve got a ton of people out here. And everybody’s in great moods, and we’ve got four days to celebrate,” mentioned Jack Doherty of College Hype Screen Printing.

And residents are desperate to just do that.

“I think everyone feels it. That energy that’s just been missing the past few years,” mentioned Erin Callaway of South Boston.

“I just feel it’s super festive. Everyone’s just wearing the colors, all the flags are out. The people in the neighborhood are all decorating their houses, so it’s a lot of fun,” mentioned Maude Gagnon of South Boston.

On Sunday, West Broadway is a part of the parade route for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is being held for the primary time since 2019. Local companies say they anticipate huge crowds and lengthy traces.

“Everywhere is opening pretty much at 10 [am]. We’d be expecting lines at 9:50 [am]. This neighborhood is a little different on parade day. The people show out, and they show out early,” mentioned Zimmer.

Trevor Penick of the band O-Town can be attending his first parade day in Boston, acting on one of many floats.

“You got Jeff Timmons is going to be on there with us, Carly Underwood a new up and coming singer, Brad from LFO,” mentioned Penick, including, “I’d say our float is going the one to watch. I mean come on we’re going to be performing up there, let’s go.”