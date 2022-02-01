Everyone returning and those missing from “Raising Dion” Season 2 on Netflix

Season 2 of Raising Dion has made a superhero-style touchdown on Netflix, with many fan-favorite characters returning to the fold.

Season 1 of the Netflix superhero drama launched in 2019 and viewers have been made to attend over two years for the most recent installment. Finally, on Tuesday February 1, 2022 eight new episodes launched, marking the return of the widowed mom Nicole Reese and her superpowered son Dion Warren.

Raising Dion is an adaptation of Dennis Liu’s comedian e-book and quick movie, which was launched in 2015. As you put together to benefit from the Season 2 debut on Netflix, this is what it is advisable to find out about all the returning characters, and the newcomers to the present.

Who is again for Season 2 of Raising Dion?

Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese

Alisha Wainwright is again as Nicole Reese, one of many leads of Raising Dion. We observe her efforts to attempt to elevate her son alone after the loss of life of her husband Mark. Things get difficult although as her son begins to point out magical, superhero-like skills. Wainwright is thought for her roles in Shadowhunters and just lately the Apple TV+ film Palmer.

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren

The titular Dion is as soon as once more performed by newcomer Ja’Siah Young. Dion survived the occasions of Season 1 by defeating the Crooked Man, and Season 2 sees him proceed to hone his powers while attending faculty. He and his mom face a brand new risk which threatens their lives and the whole metropolis of Atlanta.

Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, and Sammi Haney Esperanza

On the younger actor entrance, Gavin Munn and Sammi Haney are again as Jonathan King and Esperanza, respectively. Esperanza has brittle bone illness and makes use of a wheelchair person due to her situation she is usually seen as an outcast by her fellow classmates.

Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills

Griffin Robert Faulkner is getting a extra distinguished function as one in all Dion’s faculty mates Brayden Mills. The pair bond after Dion discovers Brayden has superpowers too.

Fans of the present must watch the collection to seek out out what superpowers Brayden possess and whether or not they will help Dion in his quest to save lots of Atlanta.

Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu, and Jazmyn Simon as Kat Reese

Ali Ahn returns as scientist and CEO of the BIONA company Suzanne Wu. Wu is in control of of all of the analysis carried out on the institute.

Nicole’s older sister Kat Reese is performed by Jazmyn Simon, who’s greatest know for her roles in r Ballers, Ed and Baggage Claim.

Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins aka Crooked Man

Jason Ritter performed a pivotal function in Season 1 as he was revealed to be the villainous Crooked Man.

Early photos for Season 2 reveal he’s again as his human character Pat Rollins, although he appears like he is nonetheless struggling the after results of being the Crooked Man.

Michael B. Jordan as Mark Warren

Michael B. Jordan has additionally appeared in Raising Dion Season 1 as Dion’s father and Nicole’s late-husband Mark Warren.

He appeared in three episodes in Season 1 and can also be slated to make not less than one look in Season 2.

Newcomers to Raising Dion

Dion receives a brand new coach at BIONA within the type of Tevin, performed by Rome Flynn. Tevin additionally appears to catch the attention of Nicole within the new episodes, which can carry him nearer into the household.

Michael Anthony and Josh Ventura have been introduced as a brand new forged member for Season 2 of Raising Dion. Anthony will play Gary Stafford whereas Ventura portrays David Marsh. Aubriana Davis additionally seems as Janelle Carr whereas Tracey Bonner performs Simone.

Behind the digicam group

Carole Barbee is the showrunner and govt producer behind Season 2 of Raising Dion. Michael B. Jordan continues on as govt producer too alongside Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Marta Fernández.

Grant, Liu, Janice Cook and Bola Ogun cut up the directing duties throughout the eight episodes. Carol Barbee, Leigh Dana Jackson, Edward Ricourt, Ryan Mottesheard, Tanya Barfield, Michael Poisson and Yvonne Hana Yi wrote the scripts for Season 2.

Season 2 of Raising Dion premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.