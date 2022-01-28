Everything we know about Kanye West’s new album “Donda 2”

Kanye West has introduced his intention to launch a sequel to final yr’s Donda with the deliberate new album Donda 2.

Ye, as West is now identified, revealed the venture late on Thursday, and in addition introduced who’d he’d be collaborating with within the studio. It’s the second album to be named after his late mom.

Ye has lately hit the headlines for his public appearances with actress Julia Fox, and for sharing a video of a studio cling with himself, Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

Before Ye introduced a launch date, there had been rumors in regards to the manufacturing of Donda 2. Here’s every little thing that these concerned have mentioned in regards to the venture to date.

When Will Donda 2 Be Released?

Using an eye catching picture of a home on fireplace, Ye introduced on his Instagram that Donda 2 would drop on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The image he posted depicts a burning white home, sitting on prime of a tall ballot. It seems prefer it could possibly be a billboard, however rather than the commercial is the home in flames. Written throughout the entrance of the home in black is the discharge date, “2 22 22.”

While an announcement from the artist himself ought to verify the discharge date, at this level Ye is infamous for delaying the launches of his personal tasks. His current album Donda was initially purported to launch in July 2020, then once more on June 8 and July 23 2021, earlier than it lastly dropped on August 29, 2021.

His followers appear to have cottoned on, because the feedback on the submit with probably the most likes learn: “I’ll believe it when I see it” from dj.saucyd and: “See you in 2025 guys” from Mrjeeko.”

Who Is Involved in Making Donda 2?

Apart from himself, Ye gave prime billing to the rapper Future as he name-checked him within the social media submit as being the manager producer of the album. Future additionally shared the bulletins on his Instagram story, and the one picture that seems on his personal grid, is of him and Ye. His caption simples says “DONDA 2.”

The first announcement of Donda 2 was made by report government Steven Victor, who advised Complex on January 4, 2022, that West was engaged on a sequel to Donda.

The subsequent week Tidal shared a screenshot of a textual content change between rapper Moneybagg Yo and Ye. It exhibits Ye asking Moneybagg to look on Donda 2.

Ye has additionally been assembly with and recording with artists like will.i.am, Blueface and DJ Khaled during the last month.

The first Donda album was named after Ye’s mom, Donda West, who died in 2007 on the age of 58. Donda 2 appears to be a continuation of his tribute to her.

Donda options closely within the upcoming documentary trilogy, jeen-yuhs. The docuseries is because of launch on February 16, 2022, on Netflix.

Donda 2 is scheduled for launch on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.