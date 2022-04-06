Everything you need to know about the Australian Formula One Grand Prix

It’s been a grim begin to the season for native hero Daniel Ricciardo and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, however adjustments to the Albert Park floor and observe format may assist them. Loading The McLarens carried out higher on the quick Jeddah observe within the second race of the season than they did in Bahrain in spherical one. In Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo’s race ended prematurely with engine failure, whereas Norris managed to carry his automotive into seventh place for his first factors of the season. An sudden win at Monza in final 12 months’s Italian Grand Prix – Ricciardo’s eighth profession triumph – confirmed the world he nonetheless has what it takes, however he doesn’t anticipate his crew to be preventing close to the entrance of the grid for a while but. “Look, if in two races’ time, we’re fighting for top five, then okay, we’ll take it and that’s a bonus,” he advised Motorsport.com. Norris is optimistic he and Ricciardo can keep enchancment in Melbourne, telling the F1 Nation podcast that the brand new floor and reconfigured observe ought to assist McLaren.

“This car suits the medium and high-speed [corners] a little bit more,” he stated. “I guess we know where our strengths are, but our weaknesses are the slow-speed corners and we are a very, very long way off at the minute. It’s [Melbourne] changed, it’s a smoother surface, so I am hoping the new one [circuit] will be better for us than the old one.” McLaren driver, Australian Daniel Ricciardo. The new automobiles make overtaking simpler, however the converse can be the case – having handed a slower rival, the chief can not blast away as may need been the case up to now. “But it makes for a better show and it adds to the racing,” Norris stated. Overtaking via late-braking is certainly one of Ricciardo’s strengths.

What are the observe adjustments all about? The configuration of the Albert Park circuit has advanced to advertise what F1 bosses hope will present extra aggressive and thrilling racing. The expectation is that the common qualifying velocity will improve by 15 kilometres per hour and the common qualifying lap ought to be about 5 seconds faster. Will Ferrari paint the city purple?

Last 12 months Formula One sizzled all season lengthy to the warmth of the Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rivalry, with a controversial finale in Abu Dhabi when the younger Dutchman wrested the title from Hamilton. This 12 months, nonetheless, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz jnr seem like taking the battle to Verstappen, the bold Red Bull driver. Monaco’s Charles Leclerc looms as a real title risk this F1 season. Credit:AP When Ferrari is on the entrance of the F1 grid, everybody – promoters, broadcasters and followers – is completely satisfied because the crew from Maranello is probably the most historic and best-supported outfit within the sport. For greater than a decade, the Italian squad has been lagging behind F1’s front-runners, however Leclerc acquired the Scuderia off to a flying begin with an opening-race victory in Bahrain the place Sainz made it a quinella.

Verstappen and Leclerc then staged an enthralling duel in Jeddah earlier than the Dutch champion squeezed previous within the last laps to put up his first chequered flag of the marketing campaign. Ferrari’s engine is quick and dependable and the crew has two drivers who not solely race effectively however appear to get alongside. Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings with Sainz second, whereas ‘the Prancing Horse’ is driving excessive within the constructors’ standings. Ferrari has an honest file at Albert Park, with Sebastian Vettel’s 2018 triumph their final win on the avenue circuit. The nice Michael Schumacher received there 4 occasions within the early 2000s. Driving with porpoise, can Hamilton enhance?

Lewis Hamilton’s season is off to a sluggish begin because the hitherto all-conquering Mercedes battle to make their new automotive work in addition to their front-of-the-grid rivals at Red Bull and Ferrari. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Credit:Getty Images Mercedes’ woes have been blamed on an impact generally known as “porpoising”, during which the automotive appears to bounce up and down at varied factors of the observe, costing it velocity and, subsequently, treasured fractions of a second per lap. The query on the lips of these within the F1 paddock is whether or not Mercedes will have the ability to iron out their issues forward of Melbourne, or if no actual enchancment could be anticipated till the F1 circus returns to Europe after Easter. “We’re still really down on speed. It’s not just one fix, it’s several things … all I know is that I couldn’t keep up with the Haas in the end,” Hamilton stated after ending tenth in Jeddah.

Can Haas sustain the tempo? The aforementioned Haas have been the shock package deal of the season thus far and their voluble crew boss Guenther Steiner – a cult determine for all those that have watched him on Drive To Survive, the Netflix documentary series – is assured that their enchancment could be maintained. Red Bull crew principal Christian Horner (centre), Haas crew principal Guenther Steiner (proper), and Jost Capito, CEO of Williams F1, depart the pit paddock on the Saudi Arabian grand prix at Jeddah. Credit:Getty Images The crew wrote-off most of final season to focus on growing their automotive for the brand new laws. The operation, which has shut hyperlinks with Ferrari (a few of the Scuderia’s employees work at Haas), appears to be like to have paid dividends, as evidenced by Kevin Magnussen’s fifth place in Bahrain and ninth in Saudi Arabia. “As long as we keep scoring, we’re happy. Spirits are high here and we cannot wait to get to Melbourne to hopefully score some more points with both cars,” Steiner stated.