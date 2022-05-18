‘Evil did not win’: Eagles of Death Metal recount Paris attacks

The Eagles of Death Metal have relived the storming of the Bataclan through the 2015 Paris terror assaults and say that “evil did not win”.

Members of the Californian rock group offered emotional testimony on Tuesday at a landmark trial into the assaults, which killed 130 folks.

The band had been performing on the Bataclan live performance corridor within the French capital when it was stormed by terrorists of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group. The assailants burst via the corridor’s foremost entrance and opened fireplace on the group on the live performance.

The tour supervisor for Eagles of Death Metal was among the many 90 victims killed through the hours-long assault on the Bataclan.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo informed the court docket that the assaults had upended their lives endlessly.

“Being from a desert community in California, I know the sound of gunshots,” Hughes mentioned, visibly emotional.

“I knew that death was coming,” he mentioned, including that the band “ran for their lives”.

Referring to the followers who had attended the live performance, Hughes additionally mentioned that “nearly 90 of my friends were murdered in front of us.”

‘I’ll by no means be the identical’

Galindo informed the court docket he had escaped the Bataclan via a facet door, unaware whether or not the gunmen have been chasing them.

He informed the trial that he ultimately sheltered in a police station “with others there covered in blood.”

“I live a different life. I’ll never be the same,” the guitarist mentioned he thinks of the victims’ households and prays for them day-after-day.

Hughes completed his testimony by quoting former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne. “Evil did not win,” he mentioned. “You can’t kill rock and roll.”

Salah Abdeslam is the sole surviving member of the IS terrorist cell that attacked a number of areas of Paris on 13 November 2015. All different suspects have been killed by French police or detonated suicide units.

Abdeslam informed the court docket in February that he had modified his thoughts about detonating an explosive vest through the assault. He has additionally damaged executed in tears, requested for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

The unprecedented trial is anticipated to conclude on 29 June, almost seven years after the assaults.