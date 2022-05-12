Ewan beaten agonisingly in Giro sprint

Caleb Ewan has been left crestfallen by the narrowest of defeats on the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia after an exhilarating blanket end that includes the race’s three quickest males.

The Australian flyer seemed as if he was going to select up his first victory of the race after 5 hours within the saddle from Palmi to Scalea in southern Italy on Thursday as he swept previous British nice Mark Cavendish simply earlier than the road.

But on his outdoors, French sprinter Arnaud Demare swooped and with one closing ‘bike throw’ lunge in direction of the road, edged to his second win in consecutive days within the closest of finishes to the 192km stage.

There was so little to decide on between the highest two that neither man dared have fun till the official information got here by way of that Groupama-FDJ’s Demare had nicked the choice after a examine of the photo-finish.

Cavendish, already a stage winner, was half a motorbike size down in third.

Sydneysider Ewan may discover no comfort in defeat. When a reporter urged to him on the finish that he was at the least displaying his glorious sprinting kind for the remainder of the race, he may solely sigh: “Yeah, but second … it’s not so good.

“Yeah, dispapointing. Super exhausting and tremendous messy (within the end) however Demare was simply quicker.”

It was another huge disappointment for Lotto-Soudal’s Ewan,who has had a tough time in the four sprint stages contested so far as he seeks to take his tally of Giro stage wins to six.

He suffered a fall in the denouement on the first day in Hungary, was out of position when he next had a chance on the third stage and got dropped in the mountains before the bunch finish on Wednesday.

Demare, the three-time national road race champion, looked in scintillating form as he took his seventh career stage win on the Giro – more than any won by a French rider.

Spain’s Juan Pedro Lopez, of Trek-Segafredo, maintained his general 39-second lead over Lennard Kamna with no adjustments to the overall classification image.