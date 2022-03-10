Ewan McGregor makes Star Wars return in duel of the fates-fueled teaser trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi at Disney+ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Disney+ has lastly provided an excellent sneak-peek at its Obi-Wan Kenobi restricted collection. The streaming service has launched a teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi and options Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return to the titular position in Star Wars’ story, first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The collection is ready to premiere Disney+ Hotstar on May 25, 2022.

Ewan McGregor makes Star Wars return in duel of the fates-fueled teaser trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi at Disney+

The trailer exhibits Obi-Wan on the run, conserving a watchful eye on a younger Luke Skywalker whereas the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) is on the hunt for him. “The fight is done, we lost,” Kenobi intones. The trailer paperwork the Jedi grasp’s life on Tatooine as he avoids the Empire and protects a younger Luke Skywalker. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic occasions of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith the place Obi-Wan Kenobi confronted his biggest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his finest pal and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the darkish aspect as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The six-episode collection additionally options prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen in his return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader alongside Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

