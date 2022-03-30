Ex-AFL player claims he was defending partner in Northbridge bashing case

The police prosecutor opposed Mr Stack being granted bail, labelling the violence severe as a result of his “size and strength” and the case in opposition to the 2 males as “overwhelming”.

“The seriousness of the offence and the likelihood of imprisonment means bail is not appropriate,” Senior Constable O’Reilly stated.

However, Mr Stack’s lawyer Abigail Rogers claimed he might be granted bail with strict situations corresponding to a curfew and protecting bail order.

She claimed, whereas convicted for a typical assault in opposition to his cousin in 2021, the previous participant had by no means been to jail earlier than and needed to proceed to supply for, and help, his three youngsters.

“[Mr Stack] saw the girls fighting very aggressively with his partner, and he couldn’t see at that stage who they were, Your Honour will see from the footage they were very large girls, he thought initially they were males,” she stated.