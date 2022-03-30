Ex-AFL player claims he was defending partner in Northbridge bashing case
The police prosecutor opposed Mr Stack being granted bail, labelling the violence severe as a result of his “size and strength” and the case in opposition to the 2 males as “overwhelming”.
“The seriousness of the offence and the likelihood of imprisonment means bail is not appropriate,” Senior Constable O’Reilly stated.
However, Mr Stack’s lawyer Abigail Rogers claimed he might be granted bail with strict situations corresponding to a curfew and protecting bail order.
She claimed, whereas convicted for a typical assault in opposition to his cousin in 2021, the previous participant had by no means been to jail earlier than and needed to proceed to supply for, and help, his three youngsters.
“[Mr Stack] saw the girls fighting very aggressively with his partner, and he couldn’t see at that stage who they were, Your Honour will see from the footage they were very large girls, he thought initially they were males,” she stated.
“His partner called for help … she was being quite viciously assaulted.”
Magistrate Andrew Maughan questioned why Mr Stack continued to assault the ladies once they had been on the bottom, injured and never posing a menace to his accomplice.
Ms Rogers stated Mr Stack was not but able to enter a plea.
During his time at Hakea Prison, Ms Rogers stated Mr Stack has been threatened and positioned in protecting custody.
The former footballer performed for the Western Bulldogs between 2007 and 2011 earlier than returning to WA to play within the WAFL.
After retiring from skilled soccer in 2017, Mr Stack remained a mentor within the AFL group and took up the pinnacle teaching position at Nollamara Football Club in 2022. He has been stood down from the position following his arrest.
Multiple written references have been offered in help of his character, and never being an ongoing menace to the group.
Mr Maughan will determine whether or not to grant Mr Stack and Mr Martin bail on Thursday, with Mr Martin’s software heard individually as a result of plumbing apprentice contracting COVID-19 whereas in jail.
The court docket referenced an outbreak on the jail was hampering attorneys’ efforts to liaise with shoppers.
The accused males, each charged with doing an act to trigger bodily hurt, are but to enter a plea.
