Ex-bikie Ricky Chapman dies at Rio Tinto port in WA’s Pilbara

Ricky Chapman, who was shot when former Rebels boss Nick Martin was killed by a sniper on the Perth Motorplex, has died after struggling a “medical episode” at Rio Tinto’s Cape Lambert port.

The firm confirmed a person in his 30s died late Wednesday evening on the facility close to Wickham in Western Australia’s Pilbara area, about 60 kilometres from the mining hub of Karratha.

Ricky Chapman in hospital following the capturing at Perth Motorplex. Credit:Nine News

“When the medical episode occurred, a mayday was initiated, where first responders quickly attended to our colleague, but very sadly he could not be revived. WA Police and St John Ambulance also attended the scene,” a Rio Tinto spokesman mentioned.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased person’s family, friends, and colleagues at Cape Lambert who have been offered our full support including counselling services.”