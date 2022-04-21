Ex-bikie Ricky Chapman dies at Rio Tinto port in WA’s Pilbara
Ricky Chapman, who was shot when former Rebels boss Nick Martin was killed by a sniper on the Perth Motorplex, has died after struggling a “medical episode” at Rio Tinto’s Cape Lambert port.
The firm confirmed a person in his 30s died late Wednesday evening on the facility close to Wickham in Western Australia’s Pilbara area, about 60 kilometres from the mining hub of Karratha.
“When the medical episode occurred, a mayday was initiated, where first responders quickly attended to our colleague, but very sadly he could not be revived. WA Police and St John Ambulance also attended the scene,” a Rio Tinto spokesman mentioned.
“Our thoughts are with the deceased person’s family, friends, and colleagues at Cape Lambert who have been offered our full support including counselling services.”
St John was referred to as to the incident about 10.13pm however paramedics discovered on arrival that an ambulance was not wanted.
Chapman turned concerned with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club in Queensland when he was 20 years outdated and the ex-bikie was sitting behind Martin when the capturing occurred in December 2020.
WorkSafe commissioner Darren Kavanagh mentioned the division had acquired info indicating Chapman had died of pure causes.
“All workplace fatalities must be reported to the department and WorkSafe investigates those matters to determine if they are work related,” he mentioned.