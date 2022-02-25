Ex-bikie’s alleged theft of bizarre item

A former high-profile bikie will face a Sydney court docket after he allegedly stole an odd merchandise and used a faux identify.

A former high-profile bikie has been charged after he allegedly stole a trolley from a Sydney storage facility.

The NSW Supreme Court issued 43-year-old former Comanchero Ali Bazzi with a Serious Crime Prevention Order in September.

He was arrested at Sydney’s Day Street Police Station on Thursday and charged with three counts of contravene critical crime prevention order and larceny.

Police allege Bazzi stole objects from the Kennards Storage Facility at Ultimo on January 29 the place he allegedly used a faux identify and stole a removalist trolley value $990.

It can be alleged he didn’t present “accurate personal identification information” to police, in contravention of the SCPO.

“The Criminal Groups Squad apply for Serious Crime Prevention Orders very selectively to ensure the best protection of the public,” Detective Superintendent Grant Taylor, Criminal Groups Squad Commander mentioned.

“These orders are in place for a reason and anyone who has such an order placed against them can be sure that if they do not take them seriously, they will end up on the wrong side of the prison wall.”

The Criminal Groups Squad is presently drafting a number of Serious Crime Prevention Orders in opposition to chosen individuals, who it believes require such an order to stop, prohibit and disrupt their involvement in critical crime associated actions.

Bazzi was refused bail to look at Central Local Court on Friday.