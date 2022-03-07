Ex-cop shoots wife, kills her 3 siblings and himself after argument | News24

A former police constable shot his spouse, killed her three siblings then turned the gun on himself in Standerton, Mpumalanga on Sunday night time.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred after they’d an argument within the driveway of the couple’s dwelling.

According to Mohlala, the 36-year-old spouse is combating for her life in hospital. Her siblings – two sisters, aged 40 and 44, and a 37-year-old brother – died and her husband was discovered useless subsequent to his firearm.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument between the man and his wife, together with the woman’s family in the driveway of the man’s residence,” Mohlala stated.

READ | Police officer among three shot and killed in alleged romantic dispute in Limpopo

Mpumalanga police have opened a homicide and tried homicide case in addition to an inquest docket.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela described the incident as “regrettable”.

“We call on members of the society not to bottle [things] inside but rather seek professional help as soon as possible whenever they come across hurdles in life, rather than resorting to violence.”

