Ex-director of collapsed Halifax sells $14 million Darling Point home

Good information for Matthew Barnett, former director of collapsed dealer Halifax Investment, and his spouse Susan: lawyer Jovan Sarai has agreed to purchase their Darling Point dwelling, Casa Ombu, after two years available on the market.

The four-level home, developed by convicted fraudster Nati Stoliar as a part of the Babworth property, was bought by Susan in 2016 for $5.4 million from former Glencore Australia boss William O’Keeffe.

The four-level residence is within the Nati Stoliar-developed Babworth property in Darling Point.

But issues went awry just a few years later when the impartial dealer collapsed, prompting a freeze on greater than $200 million price of investments of some 12,000 share merchants.

Those purchasers look set to recoup a few of that funding by way of liquidators, nonetheless Barnett and Halifax director Jeff Worboys is serving a six-year ban from offering monetary companies as a result of alleged involvement in operations of one other collapsed funding home, Courtenay House.