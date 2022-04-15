Australia

Ex-director of collapsed Halifax sells $14 million Darling Point home

Good information for Matthew Barnett, former director of collapsed dealer Halifax Investment, and his spouse Susan: lawyer Jovan Sarai has agreed to purchase their Darling Point dwelling, Casa Ombu, after two years available on the market.

The four-level home, developed by convicted fraudster Nati Stoliar as a part of the Babworth property, was bought by Susan in 2016 for $5.4 million from former Glencore Australia boss William O’Keeffe.

But issues went awry just a few years later when the impartial dealer collapsed, prompting a freeze on greater than $200 million price of investments of some 12,000 share merchants.

Those purchasers look set to recoup a few of that funding by way of liquidators, nonetheless Barnett and Halifax director Jeff Worboys is serving a six-year ban from offering monetary companies as a result of alleged involvement in operations of one other collapsed funding home, Courtenay House.

But at the very least Barnett’s dwelling actual property has accomplished nicely within the meantime. An provide of $12 million final 12 months was knocked again, and the itemizing was handed to Alison Coopes, of her eponymous company.

Coopes has secured about $14 million on a structured take care of Sarai, head of Safe Harbour Lawyers, presumably with the concept that by the point it settles in 2026 it is going to be price that quantity.

Coffee queen goals for Mosman document

The four-bedroom condo atop the Watermarque constructing final traded in 2015 for $8.4 million.

Coffee queen Clelia Cantarella is hoping to reset Mosman’s condo document books given plans to promote her waterfront condo with an $11 million to $12 million information.



