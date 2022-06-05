Ex-Emalahleni councillor, 2 others arrested for allegedly selling RDP houses | News24

Former councillor, Linda Bhekiyise Goqo is accused of promoting RDP homes. (Supplied by the Hawks)

A former Emalahleni councillor is out on bail for allegedly promoting RDP homes.

Cases had been opened after victims alerted the police.

The ex-councillor allegedly made R307 000.

A two-year probe into the alleged sale of RDP homes has resulted within the arrest of a former Emalahleni councillor.

The Hawks revealed their investigation into Linda Bhekiyise Goqo, 57, confirmed he allegedly colluded with two different individuals.

Goqo, Xolani Manana, 32, and Sharon Mtshali, 36, had been arrested on Friday by the Hawks and instantly taken to the Witbank Magistrate’s Court for his or her first look.

Former councillor Goqo allegedly was the ringleader and benefitted about R307 000.

He allegedly had used Manana to gather cash from consumers as a result of he most popular money funds.

Some of the funds had been paid into Mtshali’s checking account.

READ | Ex-councillor, mayco and co-op members nabbed for R1.6m fraud

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi mentioned Goqo, Manana and Mtshali face fraud, theft and corruption fees.

Their arrest adopted the investigation by the Hawks, which began in July 2020.

Complainants reported they’d purchased RDP homes from the suspects, which had been by no means allotted.

Sharon Mtshali who allegedly bought RDP homes with Manana and ex-Emalahleni councillor Goqo.(Supplied by the Hawks) Xolani Manana allegedly colluded with Goqo and Sharon Mtshali to promote RDP homes. (Supplied by the Hawks)

“During the Hawks’ investigation, it was established that the former municipal councillor received the money for his benefit. It was further established that he was working with Manana.

“Goqo sent Manana to collect monies that he charged people for the RDP houses. Goqo did not want electronic transactions. He preferred cash only.

“During the interview, Manana confessed to six incidences where he received money from the victims and gave it to Goqo. Mtshali was linked to the offence after her (bank) account was used to receive the money from one of the victims.

“Mtshali withdrew the money and handed it to Goqo. The total money [defrauded from the victims] was R307 000.”

Sekgotodi mentioned Goqo, Manana and Mtshali had been every granted R2 000 bail.

They are anticipated again in court docket on 26 July.