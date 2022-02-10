Ex-EU commissioner pleads innocent in Malta to bribery

A former European Union well being commissioner pleaded harmless in a Maltese courtroom on Wednesday to expenses of bribery and affect buying and selling bribery expenses.

John Dalli, who’s Maltese, served within the fee submit from 2010 to 2012. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence on each accusations.

The case in Malta grew out of a probe of an alleged try by one among Dalli’s political canvassers to solicit a €60-million bribe to assist overturn an EU-wide ban on a type of smokeless tobacco when Dalli was serving as commissioner. The canvasser allegedly talked about Dalli’s title in the course of the alleged solicitation.

The canvasser individually had been charged with affect buying and selling in 2012. That case continues to be pending.

Dalli resigned from his submit when the scandal broke in 2012 following an investigation by the EU’s anti-fraud workplace.

In a letter to Malta’s legal professional basic again in 2012, the pinnacle of the EU anti-fraud workplace on the time wrote that there was no conclusive proof of the direct participation of Dalli, both as an instigator or the mastermind of the alleged operation requesting cash in alternate for promised political providers. But the workplace head additionally mentioned there have been some unambiguous and converging circumstantial proof gathered in the course of the investigation, indicating that the commissioner was conscious of the machinations of the canvasser.

The subsequent date for the sequence of hearings to find out any potential indictment was set for Feb. 18.