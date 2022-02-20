Ex-Honduras president agrees to extradition to the US | CNN





CNN

—

The former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, opted on Tuesday to give up to US authorities a day after they issued an extradition warrant for him.

Hernández, who left workplace final month after eight years as president, posted a voice recording on his Twitter web page early on Tuesday morning, confirming his readiness to give up to authorities.

“I am ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive with their accompaniment at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice decides it, Hernández said. “To be able to face this situation and defend myself.”

In his message, Hernandez thanked his supporters and stated he had contacted the nationwide police and was ready to be tried.

The United States has requested Honduran authorities for Hernández’s extradition, in line with data from a Honduran authorities supply, obtained solely by CNN en Español (CNNE) anchor Fernando del Rincón.

The Honduras Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation despatched a “formal request for provisional arrest for the purpose of extradition to the United States of Juan Orlando Hernandez,” to the nation’s Supreme Court on Monday, the Honduran authorities