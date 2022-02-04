Ex-HR manager in court for allegedly creating ghost workers, and withdrawing ‘their’ salaries | News24

A former furnishings store worker was granted bail after allegedly defrauding her employer of roughly R630 000.

Simone Nabesur, 33, allegedly defrauded Furnmart between 2015 and 2019.

She was employed because the human assets supervisor.

It is alleged that Nabesur created two ghost staff – after which paid the month-to-month salaries into her personal checking account.

Nabesur was busted after her employers audited the books.

“The company discovered that approximately R630 000 could not be accounted for,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu mentioned. “A warrant of arrest was issued against Nabesur. She handed herself in on Thursday.

“Nabesur, who Furnmart dismissed in 2019, was charged with fraud and theft. She appeared in courtroom on the identical day.”

Mulamu mentioned Nabesur was granted R2 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Nabesur is predicted again in courtroom on 1 March.

