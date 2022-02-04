Ex-MAFS star Jessika Power claims ‘hot tub’ encounter with Jason Momoa

Former MAFS bride and OnlyFans star Jessika Power has spilled on a “hot tub” encounter she had with a newly-single Jason Momoa.

Jessika Power has claimed she had a “hot tub” encounter with newly-single blockbuster star, Jason Momoa.

The former Married At First Sight bride and OnlyFans star, 30, is showing on the present season of Celebs Go Dating within the UK, the place she divulged on the steamy run-in with the Aquaman actor.

“We were at a party one time … We were all in a hot tub just drinking champagne and partying,” she advised her fellow contestants. “He was just really lovely and normal.”

Power stopped in need of going additional, saying she didn’t need to get in “trouble”.

“That’s as far as I’ll go … I got into trouble last time I talked about an actor on TV.”

While it’s not clear which actor she’s speaking about, Power did lately spill on the “inappropriate” texts she received from Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, in an interview in November final 12 months.

Meanwhile, Momoa, 42, announced his shock split from his wife of five years Lisa Bonet final month.

Posting a joint assertion on his Instagram web page, Momoa mentioned the couple had been “parting ways in marriage”, having been in a relationship since 2005.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” Momoa’s assertion started.

“And so we share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa and Bonet, 54, share two youngsters collectively, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they continued.

“We free each other – to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.”

Power, for her half, appeared on MAFS in 2019 and have become a controversial determine after having an affair with Dan Webb behind her TV husband Mick Gould’s again.

She moved to the UK a number of months in the past, and is at the moment showing on the British tv sequence in a bid to seek out love but once more.

Aside from her TV work, Power additionally makes financial institution over on X-rated website, OnlyFans.

Speaking to KIIS 106.5 in December, Power revealed she had profited an eye-watering quantity within the 4 months since signing up.

“The amount of money I’ve earned is just ridiculous. I’ve only been on it since August. It’s well past 200,000 US dollars,” Power advised host Mitch Churi. That’s equal to $280,000 AUD.