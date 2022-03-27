Ex-Maine gov candidate out of jail after child porn arrest

A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine has bailed out of jail after his arrest on costs of possession of kid pornography

PORTLAND, Maine — A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine was bailed out of jail on Saturday after his arrest on costs of possession of kid pornography.

Officials with the Hancock County Jail stated Eliot Cutler made bail within the afternoon after a day in custody. He had been held on $50,000 bail.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler with out incident on Friday at a house he and his spouse share in Brooklin, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Portland. The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an impartial, utilizing his private wealth to pay for the 2 unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler’s lawyer, Walt McKee, declined to remark to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Warrants had been executed on two of Cutler’s properties earlier within the week. The counts correspond with crimes authorities stated Cutler dedicated from December by way of March.

However, supplies had been nonetheless being reviewed, and Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster has stated it “wouldn’t surprise me if more charges were on the way.”

Authorities stated the investigation into Cutler started with a tip in December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children knowledgeable Maine State Police that somebody in Maine had both downloaded or uploaded a single unlawful picture.

Cutler now faces 4 counts of possession of sexually specific materials of a kid underneath 12, prosecutors have stated. Each depend carries a most penalty of 5 years in jail.

Officials with the jail stated that they had no details about when Cutler may seem in courtroom.

Cutler is a local of Bangor who has been concerned in politics for many years, together with a stint working underneath President Jimmy Carter. He ran for governor of Maine as an impartial candidate in 2010 and narrowly misplaced a multi-candidate race to Republican Paul LePage. LePage would go on to serve two phrases as governor and is working once more this 12 months.

Cutler’s second bid for governor got here in 2014, when he got here in a distant third.