Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute – Times of India
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was hospitalized for the third time in simply over a month, his spokesperson stated Saturday, sparking considerations over his well being.
The two-time former premier, as soon as the world’s oldest chief, has been admitted on the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute, stated the spokesperson, who requested anonymity as a result of sensitivity of the case. He stated a press release shall be issued later Saturday.
A big group of reporters had been gathered exterior the hospital ready for updates.
Mahathir underwent an elective medical process on the similar hospital on Jan. 7 and was discharged six days later. Last month, he was admitted for a “full medical checkup“ and statement.
He has had two coronary bypass surgical procedures however was nonetheless sturdy and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that was hailed for ousting a corrupt authorities within the first peaceable switch of energy since Malaysia‘s independence in 1957.
Mahathir turned the world’s oldest chief at 92 for a second stint however that triumph lasted solely 22 months as his authorities collapsed because of infighting. But that did not cease him, and Mahathir shaped a brand new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the brand new management.
