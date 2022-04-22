Ex-Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Signs For Gloucestershire | Cricket News

English county cricket membership Gloucestershire introduced on Friday that they had signed former Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal. The 30-year-old, who performed 36 Tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 Twenty20s, shall be obtainable for Gloucestershire’s County Championship division one video games towards Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset. Amir will present cowl for fellow Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah, who has been dominated out of motion for the subsequent month with a shoulder harm.

Amir, who obtained a five-year ban from cricket for his half in a 2010 spot-fixing scandal, stated: “The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can’t wait to get going with Gloucestershire.

“I really like taking part in in English situations and I’m feeling actually good, so I hope I can carry out effectively for the crew.”

Promoted

Gloucestershire’s efficiency director Steve Snell stated: “We are delighted to have signed a bowler of Amir’s calibre.

“We will sadly be without Naseem for a few weeks due to injury and while we help him get back to full fitness, Amir will provide us with quality and international experience in our seam attack for what is a strong first division competition.”