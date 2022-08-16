Ex-pastor interdicted from posting defamatory remarks against church, its leaders | News24

A normal view of a department of the Universal Church is seen.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has interdicted Bongani Manyisa, a former pastor of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, from making defamatory remarks in regards to the church.

The ruling emanates from Manyisa’s Facebook posts wherein he accused the church and its leaders of being oppressive and corrupt.

The court docket discovered his statements had not been confirmed to be true, within the public curiosity or amounted to honest remark.

In the posts shared between May and June 2021, Manyisa accused the church and its leaders of coercing pastors into utilizing scripture to extort cash from congregants.

In its utility for an interdict, the church argued it had suffered reputational harm on account of Manyisa’s posts.

It additionally argued the posts had been unfaithful and shared with the intent to tarnish its popularity.

Besides the allegations of theft, Manyisa posted a number of others on Facebook.

On May 27, he claimed to have a “shocking” video exhibiting church leaders “dancing and celebrating money received during the campaign”.

In his affidavit, Manyisa accused the church of threatening pastors with “harsh punishment” in the event that they disobeyed it.

He additionally alleged he was not allowed to have youngsters and the church coerced him into getting a vasectomy to display his loyalty to it.

Manyisa stated though he was depressing, he was reminded by the church to not query God’s plan for his life.

Nochumsohn added whereas Manyisa maintained in his affidavit his allegations had been honest and a matter of public curiosity, he had not produced any proof to help his allegations.

He stated:

The respondent doesn’t take the court docket into his confidence by advising when the video recordings had been filmed, what the individuals filmed had been saying, or what they had been doing.

“The respondent failed to allege what the video intended to capture or portray. One would have expected all of such detail to be fully articulated in the answering affidavit,” he added.

Similarly in his affidavit, Manyisa did not disclose who allegedly compelled him to have a vasectomy.

Nochumsohn stated interdicting Manyisa from posting materials, together with footage and movies, was the best choice as fining him wouldn’t make up for the unquantifiable harm in opposition to the church and its leaders.

He additionally ordered Manyisa to take away the offending video and posts from his Facebook web page.

“An action for damages cannot afford similar protection due to the continuous nature of the publications and the fact that damages may well be unquantifiable,” Nochumsohn added.