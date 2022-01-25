Ex-Pope Benedict acknowledges faulty testimony in German abuse case

Former Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged on Monday (24 January) he had been at a 1980 assembly over a sexual abuse case when archbishop of Munich, saying he mistakenly advised German investigators he was not there, writes Philip Pullella.

A report launched final week on abuse within the archdiocese from 1945 to 2019 stated then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger didn’t take motion towards clerics in 4 instances of alleged abuse when he was its archbishop between 1977-1982.

At Thursday’s (20 January) information convention in Munich, attorneys who investigated the abuse contested an assertion by Benedict in an 82-page assertion that he didn’t recall attending a gathering in 1980 to debate the case of an abuser priest.

They stated this contradicted paperwork of their possession.

In a press release on Monday, the previous pope’s private secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, stated Benedict did attend the assembly however the omission “was the result of an oversight in the editing of the statement” and “not done out of bad faith.”

Ganswein stated no choice was made on the 1980 assembly a few new project for the priest however solely a request to offer him with lodging throughout therapeutic remedy.

“He (the former pope) is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused,” Ganswein stated.

He stated Benedict deliberate to elucidate how the error occurred after he finishes inspecting the almost 2,000-page report, despatched electronically final Thursday.

Benedict, 94, infirm and residing within the Vatican, resigned the papacy in 2013.

“He is carefully reading the statements set down there, which fill him with shame and pain about the suffering inflicted on the victims,” Ganswein stated. A whole assessment “will take some time due to his age and health,” he added.

Presenting the report final Thursday, lawyer Martin Pusch stated Ratzinger had executed nothing towards the abuse in 4 instances and there seemed to be no curiosity proven to injured events.

“In a total of four cases, we have come to the conclusion that the then Archbishop Cardinal Ratzinger can be accused of misconduct in cases of sexual abuse,” stated Pusch.

“He still claims ignorance even if, in our opinion, that is difficult to reconcile with the documentation.”

Conservatives have defended the previous pope however victims teams and consultants stated the findings of the German report had tarnished the legacy of considered one of Catholicism’s most famed theologians.

