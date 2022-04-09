Ex Romanian minister to appear before extradition judges in Bulgaria after fleeing 6-year sentence

Elena Udrea, a former Romanian tourism minister, is ready to look earlier than judges at the moment in Bulgaria after fleeing her dwelling nation hours earlier than an enchantment towards a six-year jail sentence was rejected.

Udrea, 48, a previous presidential candidate and shut political ally of Traian Basescu, Romania’s president from 2004 to 2014, was sentenced by a Romanian courtroom to 6 years in jail in June 2018, however the verdict was suspended because of points with the formation of the five-judge panel.

On Thursday, Romania’s High Court of Cassation issued a closing verdict, upholding the 72-month jail sentence for bribery and abuse of workplace. However, Udrea had already left the nation, crossing the border into Bulgaria that morning. A European arrest warrant was issued in her identify.

According to media stories, Udrea was lastly apprehended in Kulata, a village close to the Bulgarian border with Greece.

In an announcement on Friday, Romania’s Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, mentioned that Udrea was within the custody of the Bulgarian authorities and could be offered to the courtroom, with Romania searching for her extradition. “It is our responsibility to support this process upon request,” he added.

Udrea was introduced earlier than a courtroom within the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad later that day, however left with out making an announcement, since no authorised translator was readily available. The listening to was postponed till at the moment.

Udrea, a as soon as highly effective political determine in Romania, was charged in 2015 with accepting bribes and abuse of workplace, courting from her time as regional growth and tourism minister between 2009 and 2012.

She fled the nation earlier than the decision was issued, returning in 2019 after greater than a yr on the run from the Romanian justice system in Costa Rica, the place her request for political asylum was rejected.

Two different people, the previous chairman of the Romanian Boxing Federation and an area businessman, have been sentenced to jail phrases on Thursday, in relation to the case, with different defendants handed suspended sentences.

Udrea was additionally sentenced to eight years in prison in March 2021 for corruption, embezzlement and tax evasion, associated to Romania’s 2009 presidential election, with the ultimate verdict nonetheless awaiting its enchantment course of.