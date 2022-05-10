Ex-SAS soldier denies killing man allegedly kicked off cliff by Ben Roberts-Smith
A former elite soldier who served alongside Ben Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan has denied the pair had been concerned within the illegal execution of an unarmed prisoner throughout a key mission in 2012.
Person 11, a former Special Air Service soldier whose identification can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes, gave proof on Tuesday in assist of Roberts-Smith within the struggle veteran’s defamation case towards The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times.
He rejected the newspapers’ claims that he shot lifeless a handcuffed Afghan prisoner within the village of Darwan in 2012 after his patrol commander, Roberts-Smith, kicked the person off a cliff.
Person 11 stated he noticed the person in a corn subject, shaped the view he was a Taliban rebel who posed a “direct threat” to the SAS, and shot him with an M4 assault rifle. Roberts-Smith was “not in my line of view” on the time, he stated. He instructed the courtroom {that a} radio, generally carried by insurgents, was discovered on the person’s physique.
Roberts-Smith is suing the newspapers for defamation over a sequence of tales in 2018 that he says painting him as a struggle felony who was concerned within the illegal killing of Afghan prisoners. Under the foundations of engagement that sure the SAS, prisoners couldn’t be killed. He has instructed the Federal Court any killings had been carried out lawfully within the warmth of battle.
The newspapers are searching for to depend on a defence of fact and allege Roberts-Smith was concerned in six illegal killings, together with the execution of the person at Darwan. The newspapers have beforehand known as SAS and Afghan witnesses who’ve given proof about that alleged killing.
Person 11 stated the mission to Darwan in September 2012 was a part of “our sustained effort to track down and locate a defector from the Afghan National Army”, Hekmatullah, who had murdered three Australian troopers, Stjepan Milosevic, Robert Poate and James Martin, as they performed playing cards on the troopers’ base in Tarin Kowt in August.
“We had received intelligence … that this area was either known to be the actual location of our objective, or that he had passed through there, or that there were people who were harbouring him in this area,” he stated.