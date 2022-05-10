Ex-SAS soldier denies killing man allegedly kicked off cliff by Ben Roberts-Smith

A former elite soldier who served alongside Ben Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan has denied the pair had been concerned within the illegal execution of an unarmed prisoner throughout a key mission in 2012.

Person 11, a former Special Air Service soldier whose identification can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes, gave proof on Tuesday in assist of Roberts-Smith within the struggle veteran’s defamation case towards The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times.

Ben Roberts-Smith exterior the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday. Credit:Nick Moir

He rejected the newspapers’ claims that he shot lifeless a handcuffed Afghan prisoner within the village of Darwan in 2012 after his patrol commander, Roberts-Smith, kicked the person off a cliff.

Person 11 stated he noticed the person in a corn subject, shaped the view he was a Taliban rebel who posed a “direct threat” to the SAS, and shot him with an M4 assault rifle. Roberts-Smith was “not in my line of view” on the time, he stated. He instructed the courtroom {that a} radio, generally carried by insurgents, was discovered on the person’s physique.