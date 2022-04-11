Ex-SAS soldier felt ‘threatened’ into giving evidence, court hears

Justice Anthony Besanko didn’t compel him to present the proof. Person 56 instructed the court docket that he had initially believed the newspapers would keep away from asking about Fasil altogether if he gave proof about separate alleged occasions within the village of Darwan in Afghanistan in September 2012. Loading He was requested on Monday in regards to the that means of the time period “throwdown”, which he described as an merchandise or objects, akin to a weapon, “that can be used to make a situation look a certain way”. Asked whether or not throwdown objects had been carried by his patrol in 2012, Person 56 mentioned he was “unwilling to answer that question given it may self-incriminate me”. He instructed the court docket that one other soldier in his patrol, whom he recognized as both Person 4 or Person 11, had mentioned after a mission with Roberts-Smith in Darwan in September 2012 that “an individual had been kicked off a cliff and subsequently shot”.

The court docket has heard proof that Roberts-Smith kicked an Afghan prisoner off a cliff in Darwan earlier than the person was shot lifeless. Roberts-Smith has denied the allegation and mentioned the person was noticed in a discipline and was displaying hostile intent earlier than Person 11 began firing photographs, and he fired photographs behind his comrade. But Person 4 told the court earlier this year that he witnessed Roberts-Smith kick the handcuffed Afghan man off a cliff. He mentioned he noticed {that a} radio utilized by Taliban fighters often known as an ICOM was positioned subsequent to the person’s physique after he was shot lifeless, and that to his data the person had not had an ICOM. The ICOM was “slightly wet” with a “fogged-up” display, Person 4 mentioned, and it “dawned on” him that he believed the radio got here from one other Afghan man Roberts-Smith had pursued throughout the Helmand River earlier than the alleged incident. The court docket heard in February that Person 56 was current with Roberts-Smith in Fasil in November 2012, and the newspapers had obtained data suggesting Person 56 was concerned in one among two alleged illegal killings at the moment. He was not requested additional questions on Monday about his alleged actions in Fasil. Owens instructed the court docket in February he was not proposing to keep away from asking Person 56 about alleged occasions in Fasil, however wouldn’t undergo the court docket that the previous soldier needs to be compelled to reply the query over any objection by him.