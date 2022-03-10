Ex-SAS soldier tells Roberts-Smith case ‘elderly’ Afghan man captured in tunnel

A former elite soldier has advised the Federal Court that he was concerned in capturing an “elderly” Afghan prisoner in a tunnel throughout a mission with Australian troopers in 2009, countering a declare by warfare veteran Ben Roberts-Smith that no males have been taken from the tunnel.

Person 43, a former Special Air Service soldier who was medically discharged from the Defence Force in 2017, gave proof in Mr Roberts-Smith’s defamation case on Thursday that he helped pull the Afghan man from the tunnel in a compound dubbed Whiskey 108 in the course of the mission.

Ben Roberts-Smith outdoors the Federal Court in Sydney final month. Credit:Peter Rae

He mentioned that the person was “PUCed … straight away”, that means that he turned a prisoner beneath the management of Australian troops. The man was handed over to the “TQ [tactical questioning] team”, he mentioned.

He advised the court docket that the tactical questioning workforce was led by Person 5, Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol commander, however he mentioned later that he didn’t recall who took the person away.