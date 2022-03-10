Ex-SAS soldier tells Roberts-Smith case ‘elderly’ Afghan man captured in tunnel
A former elite soldier has advised the Federal Court that he was concerned in capturing an “elderly” Afghan prisoner in a tunnel throughout a mission with Australian troopers in 2009, countering a declare by warfare veteran Ben Roberts-Smith that no males have been taken from the tunnel.
Person 43, a former Special Air Service soldier who was medically discharged from the Defence Force in 2017, gave proof in Mr Roberts-Smith’s defamation case on Thursday that he helped pull the Afghan man from the tunnel in a compound dubbed Whiskey 108 in the course of the mission.
He mentioned that the person was “PUCed … straight away”, that means that he turned a prisoner beneath the management of Australian troops. The man was handed over to the “TQ [tactical questioning] team”, he mentioned.
He advised the court docket that the tactical questioning workforce was led by Person 5, Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol commander, however he mentioned later that he didn’t recall who took the person away.
“He wasn’t resisting,” Person 43 mentioned. Person 43 advised the court docket that he was then a commander of one other patrol, and he didn’t search the Afghan man himself.
Person 43 mentioned that one other soldier, Person 40, later requested him: “Where are the PUCs?”
He mentioned that he replied with a “a bit of a vague comment”, alongside the strains of: “You know where they are.”
Person 43 mentioned his remark was intentionally “up in the air” as a result of he didn’t wish to incriminate somebody for one thing that he didn’t know had occurred.
He mentioned that Person 40 replied: “That’s f—-ed.”