Ex-SAS soldier told a lot of people Roberts-Smith was a bully, court hears

A former elite soldier has informed the Federal Court that he doubted whether or not Ben Roberts-Smith ought to have been awarded the Victoria Cross, Australia’s highest navy honour, and he informed “a lot of people” the struggle veteran was a bully.

Person 43, a former Special Air Service soldier who was medically discharged from the Defence Force in 2017, gave proof in Mr Roberts-Smith’s defamation case in Sydney on Friday that the one witnesses to the acts for which his former comrade was awarded the Victoria Cross in January 2011 have been members of Mr Roberts-Smith’s personal staff.

Ben Roberts-Smith exterior the Federal Court in Sydney final month. Credit:James Alcock

He believed this forged doubt on the award, which was conferred on Mr Roberts-Smith for his actions in a 2010 battle in Tizak, Afghanistan, throughout which the SAS got here underneath hearth from Taliban machine gunners.

The course of by which Mr Roberts-Smith was thought-about for the award was carried out “in secrecy, without involvement of the rest of the [SAS] troop”, Person 43 mentioned. He had expressed the view that “it is in doubt and there should have been more investigation before awarding it”.