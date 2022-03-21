Ex-stripper says mines worse than clubs

A former stripper has revealed her time working in Australia’s mines was laden with worse mistreatment than the grownup leisure trade.

Sasha Chambers alleged she was accosted by superiors at her mining job in Western Australia’s Pilbara area, one thing that wasn’t uncommon for girls on the positioning.

The six-year mining stint got here after working in a strip membership however Ms Chambers mentioned every trade had totally different requirements for acceptable behaviour.

Camera Icon Sasha Chambers says her time within the mines was extra intense than a strip membership. Credit: Supplied

“We don’t have that power here. We don’t have power in the mining sector,” she informed 60 Minutes.

Another feminine employee, Astacia Stevens, mentioned her function within the mines pressured her to take care of propositions from superiors.

“You either say yes or you say no. If you say no, you end up like me, you’re a troublemaker, you’re a pain in the a***, you just don’t get anywhere,” she mentioned.

“And if you say yes, you get the rewards.”

In one harrowing occasion, Ms Stevens mentioned her boss informed her to “get on her knees”, which she flatly refused to do.

This triggered a wave of bullying and isolation from the superior concerned, she mentioned.

Ms Stevens was finally sacked by this boss and black-listed from different mining websites.

She mentioned this interplay was not remoted and different superiors uncovered their genitalia earlier than encouraging her to partake sexual acts with them.

The revelations come as tons of inform their story to the inquiry into sexual harassment towards ladies within the FIFO mining trade in Western Australia.

Findings from the inquiry are anticipated to be tabled on April 28.