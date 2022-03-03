Ex Tamil Nadu Minister Gets Conditional Bail In Assault, Disrobing Case

Based on the assault grievance, D Jayakumar was despatched to jail on February 21. (File)

Madurai:

The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar in a case associated to assault and disrobing a person throughout the Tamil Nadu civic polls held in February.

Jayakumar and different AIADMK cadre had assaulted and disrobed a person for allegedly casting faux votes within the civic polls. Based on the grievance, Jayakumar was despatched to jail on February 21.

The courtroom granted bail to the Minister after the state police knowledgeable the bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandra that it has no objection to giving conditional bail to him.

The courtroom directed him to remain in Trichy for the subsequent two weeks and he ought to report earlier than the Trichy Cantonment police station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

