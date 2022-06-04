Ex-Trump advisor Peter Navarro said he was put in handcuffs and ‘leg irons’ while being arrested at the Nashville airport on charges of defying the House January 6 committee

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro stated he would solely testify if former President Donald Trump allowed him to.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro was arrested on contempt of Congress on costs associated to the Jan. 6 committee’s probe.

Navarro was taken into custody whereas trying to board a airplane on the airport in Nashville.

While talking exterior the DC federal courthouse, he urged folks to purchase his ebook to fund his authorized protection.

Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro stated he was put in handcuffs and “leg irons” whereas being arrested after making an attempt to board a flight on the airport in Nashville on Friday.

Navarro, 72, was indicted on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday after repeatedly defying the orders of the House Committee investigating the January 6 riot, per unsealed courtroom paperwork.

On Friday, Navarro was taken into custody by authorities the place he remained till he appeared in courtroom for arraignment later the identical day, the US Attorney’s Office advised NBC News. Following his preliminary look, Navarro described his arrest whereas speaking to reporters exterior the federal courthouse.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here,” the previous Trump aide stated. “They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell.”

Navarro went on to urge people to buy his book “Taking Back Trump’s America” to fund his authorized protection fund.

The January 6 House committee issued two subpoenas on Navarro associated to the Capitol riot investigation. In response, he beforehand stated he would “lead the charge” in subpoenaing present President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of January 6 committee, and different “clowns and kangaroos” if the Republican occasion wins the 2024 Presidential election.

“I will take Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi and Elaine Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos,” Navarro stated in an interview with MSNBC. “I’ll take Biden and every single senior staff member in there, I will put them with subpoenas, and we’ll start with the impeachment of Biden for Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things he is guilty of.”

The ex-Trump aide, who largely suggested the previous president on commerce coverage and the pandemic response, publicly mentioned his plot to overturn the 2020 election — dubbed the “Green Bay sweep” — which particularly targeted on trying to delay the certification of Biden’s victory.

“The more likely scenario based on our assessment of the evidence was that states would withdraw any certification,” Navarro advised Rolling Stone. “And the election would be thrown to the House of Representatives. And even though the House is controlled by Democrats, the way votes would be counted in a presidential election decided by the House, Trump would almost certainly win.”

The House choose committee investigating the rebellion has deliberate to carry six hearings in June, Insider has learned.

