Ex-UFC champ arrested for attempted murder

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide.

The San Jose Police Department introduced the 39-year-old Californian was taken into custody on Monday after a capturing resulted in a single male being taken to hospital with what have been described as “non-life threatening injuries”.

“Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident,” San Jose Police stated on Twitter.

“He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

Velasquez gained his first 9 combined martial arts contests and have become UFC champion by stopping Brock Lesnar within the first spherical of their October 2010 bout.

He dropped the title to Junior Dos Santos in his subsequent bout 13 months later however rebounded to beat the Brazilian in December 2012.

He made two profitable defences, together with popping out on prime of a trilogy bout towards Dos Santos.

However, Velasquez was dethroned by Fabricio Werdum in June 2015 and completed with an MMA file of 14 wins and three defeats, ending his profession on a dropping be aware after being stopped inside 26 seconds by present UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

After retiring from the octagon, Velasquez had a short stint with the WWE however was launched in April 2020 due to budgetary constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.