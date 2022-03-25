Ex-Vic premier to head disability board

Former Victorian premier Denis Napthine will lead the nation’s incapacity company.

National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Linda Reynolds introduced Dr Napthine’s appointment as chair of the National Disability Insurance Agency on Friday.

The former Liberal chief was Victorian premier from 2013 to 2014.

“Dr Napthine is an eminently qualified Australian with the passion, commitment, leadership and experience to ensure the NDIS continues to deliver on its promise to people with disability, their families and carers,” Senator Reynolds stated.

“As premier of Victoria in 2013, it was Dr Napthine that reached agreement with the Gillard Labor government to establish the NDIS in his state.

“As the daddy of a son with incapacity, Dr Napthine additionally brings very private lived expertise to this important position.”

Dr Napthine’s three-year time period begins in April.