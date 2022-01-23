Ex-Yankee Sergio Mitre convicted of murdering child, sentenced to 50 years in prison

Sergio Mitre, who pitched in elements of eight main league seasons and gained a World Series ring with the 2009 Yankees, doubtless will spend the remainder of his life in jail after being discovered responsible of the homicide of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

Mitre was convicted in Mexico this week and sentenced to 50 years in jail for the July 2020 killing and sexual assault, in response to Mexican magazine Proceso.

According to the Daily Mail, an post-mortem confirmed the 22-month-old, who’s recognized solely as Ines by authorities, had been sexually assaulted. Her loss of life, in response to the report, was the results of hypovolemic shock, during which extreme blood loss prevents the guts from pumping sufficient blood by means of the physique.

Prosecutors stated Mitre punched Ines in her decrease again after an argument between him and the lady’s mom. The lady’s mom rushed her to Saltillo Children’s Hospital after she started vomiting and fainting, and he or she was declared lifeless on the hospital.

Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 50 years in jail. Jason Szenes

Mitre, whose estimated earnings in MLB topped $5 million, in response to Spotrac, additionally was ordered to pay $66,429 in restitution damages.

Mitre was born in Los Angeles and raised in Tijuana. He was drafted in 2001 out of San Diego City College and debuted with the Cubs in 2003.

Sergio Mitre Neil Miller

He had stints with the Marlins, Brewers and Yankees, with whom he pitched, principally as a starter, from July by means of September of their title-winning 2009 membership. The now 40-year-old posted a 6.79 ERA in 51 ⅔ innings that season and was left off the postseason roster.

He final pitched in MLB with the Yankees in 2011 and had pitched in Mexican leagues earlier than the allegations.